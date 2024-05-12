Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,038 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $65.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,813. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

