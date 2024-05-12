iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lowered by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 21,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 33,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $336.67. 710,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,374. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.86 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $331.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.