iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.89. 999,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,328. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

