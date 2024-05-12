iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Partners grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.89. The company had a trading volume of 77,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,932. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $131.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

