iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 433.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IJS traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.52. 143,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,563. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.