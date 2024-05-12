Jefferies Financial Group Raises Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $27.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.41 million, a PE ratio of 380.67 and a beta of 1.11. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 2,733.33%.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $245,599.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,222.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $245,599.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,222.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $139,312.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,496 shares of company stock worth $1,238,678. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 696.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 68,310 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth $1,510,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

