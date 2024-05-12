JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,698 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after buying an additional 1,690,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after buying an additional 1,443,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,021,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,431,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average of $75.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.