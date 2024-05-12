JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ACWX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,643. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $54.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

