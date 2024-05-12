JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $73,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $194,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.68. The company had a trading volume of 236,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,441. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

