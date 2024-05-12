JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 344.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,840 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,471. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

