JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $140,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1,418.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $250,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,364,000 after buying an additional 109,778 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.84.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock remained flat at $58.17 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.01%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.