JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.89. The stock had a trading volume of 999,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,328. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.74. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

