JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,073. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $124.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

