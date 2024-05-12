JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $164,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,844,000 after acquiring an additional 465,570 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,304,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,291 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,749,000 after purchasing an additional 991,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 875,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,253,000 after purchasing an additional 112,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,554,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.99. The company had a trading volume of 431,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.92. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $114.49.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.