JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.04. 313,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

