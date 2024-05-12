JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PRF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 248,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.