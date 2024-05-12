JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21,126 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,126 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 947.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter.

RWO traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 51,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,488. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

