JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 254,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DIV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $622.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

