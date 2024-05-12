Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,147 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.5% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Danaher worth $130,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 146,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $253.38. 1,520,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,414. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.77. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The company has a market capitalization of $187.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $25,997,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

