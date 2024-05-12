Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,115. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,939,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,769. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Southern’s payout ratio is 72.35%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

