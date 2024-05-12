Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 25,434 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $321,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.17. The stock had a trading volume of 718,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,812. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.64. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.32 and a 12 month high of $288.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

