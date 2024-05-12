Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 6,447 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 21.5% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 50,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 54.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $1,859,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $442.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,116,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250,624. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $322.94 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.73 and its 200-day moving average is $414.97.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

