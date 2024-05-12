Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 351,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 12.1% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $158.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.68.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

