Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,827 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $74,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $482.29. 2,741,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,371. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.54. The company has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

