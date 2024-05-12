Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.75. The stock had a trading volume of 191,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,537. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $239.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

