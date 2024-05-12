Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,345.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,034,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $102.10. 1,843,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average of $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

