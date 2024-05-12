Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after buying an additional 484,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after buying an additional 476,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $79.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,507. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.