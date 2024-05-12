Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 24,829 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,829 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.19% of American Electric Power worth $79,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Electric Power by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $92.10.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

