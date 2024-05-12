Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,258 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $207.12. 155,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,922. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.49. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $207.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

