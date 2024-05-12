Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 61,268 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 61,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,668,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $44,939,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,396,000 after acquiring an additional 486,582 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,174,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,256. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.78 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day moving average of $119.57.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 712,530 shares of company stock worth $91,195,791. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

