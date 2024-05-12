Jump Financial LLC Has $9.44 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 11.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $6,275,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.80. 1,193,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.93. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,178,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

