Jump Financial LLC Purchases 5,612 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.09% of EastGroup Properties worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.49. 260,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.75 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.87 and a 200-day moving average of $174.87.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

