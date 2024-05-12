Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Jushi had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 615.15%.

Jushi Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:JUSHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.69. 202,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $136.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.56. Jushi has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

