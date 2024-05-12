Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KROS. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.
Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Keros Therapeutics
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.
