Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77-$1.80, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.270-0.310 EPS.

NASDAQ:DNUT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,047. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $17.84.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.85%.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.31.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

