Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77-$1.80, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.270-0.310 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.31.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

NASDAQ DNUT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.01. 2,133,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,047. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -51.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $1,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.