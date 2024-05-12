LivePerson’s (LPSN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LPSN. Barclays reduced their target price on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.58.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,267. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 56.82% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Wesemann purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at $374,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 73,662 shares of company stock worth $40,411 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

