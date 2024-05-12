Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $66,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $206,912,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

LOW traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $235.03. 1,336,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,560. The firm has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

