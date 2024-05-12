Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Short Interest Update

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the April 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Maris-Tech Trading Down 2.0 %

MTEK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. Maris-Tech has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maris-Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maris-Tech stock. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 240,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. AMH Equity Ltd owned 3.06% of Maris-Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

