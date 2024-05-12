McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 1,763 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.84. 111,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,164. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $188.92 and a one year high of $248.69. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.39 and a 200 day moving average of $229.73.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

