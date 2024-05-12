McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,139,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $435,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,362,000 after buying an additional 645,473 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $11.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $760.00. 2,082,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $419.80 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $761.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $678.11. The firm has a market cap of $722.31 billion, a PE ratio of 111.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

