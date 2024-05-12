McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $159,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.59. The company had a trading volume of 144,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,940. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $80.80.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

