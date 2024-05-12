McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,262,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $296.44. 1,019,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,241. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.55 and a 200 day moving average of $265.56. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $297.88.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,987 shares of company stock worth $18,836,700. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

