McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $12.02 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,210 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,694 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $795.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.48.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

COST traded up $8.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $787.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,685. The company has a market capitalization of $349.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $476.75 and a one year high of $787.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $732.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $679.81.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

