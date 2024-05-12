McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,131,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,650,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 806,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after purchasing an additional 422,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.94. 946,580 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

