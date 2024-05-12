McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after acquiring an additional 749,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 92.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,969,000 after buying an additional 272,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in McKesson by 5,683.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,178,000 after buying an additional 221,125 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCK stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $559.91. 636,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,040. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.28 and a fifty-two week high of $566.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $532.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.64.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

