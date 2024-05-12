McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $6.24 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after acquiring an additional 964,640 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.42. 3,081,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

