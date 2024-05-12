McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $8.17 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $33,391,813. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $11.39 on Friday, reaching $1,019.33. The company had a trading volume of 330,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,343. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,087.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,023.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

