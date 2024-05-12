McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631,572 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,449.7% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,210,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,288 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,964,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 924,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,854,000 after purchasing an additional 413,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,228,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,618,000 after purchasing an additional 254,941 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,833. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

