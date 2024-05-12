McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,892,774,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,415 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,636,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 33,201.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,189,000 after buying an additional 410,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Linde by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $973,865,000 after buying an additional 391,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.69.

NASDAQ LIN traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.39. 1,234,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,659. The company has a market capitalization of $208.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $453.66 and its 200-day moving average is $425.14.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

